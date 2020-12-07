Free Energy Generator Lauri with 9w batteries from the Trash

This time I tested it with some 9v batteries from the trash-bin. After this test the secret police tried to do some arson with Thermite to our nice lab furniture and equipment. Firemen said they have never seen such a fire put out by itself, almost causing no damage. We had gas containers in our lab with explosive gases very near to the Thermite set point. Point to remember and appreciate:; I am only alive due to the immense protection of Yahweh the God and his son, Jeshua. I have had over 40 attempts against my life during my scientist career in 13 years. All my inventions have come directly from His Majesty.I have no background education. Only visions and dreams, recurringly.