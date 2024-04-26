“Oxalate Dumping”, Catholic “Carnivores”, Erik Prince, War Profiteering, $ Behind “Chemtrails”, Leslie Nielsen CSI

CTB 2024-04-25 Every Bead a Forkful of Flesh
Topic list:
* Mic the Vegan and “Carnivore diet” “Oxalate dumping”.
* Look who’s pushing the Satanic “Carnivore diet”.
* Invisible Oxalate boogie things are giving “carnivores” stomach problems.
* Roman Catholic Tammy Peterson joins her daughter in MEAT, MEAT, MEAT.
* Roman Catholic DOCTOR Taylor Marshall approves!
* When you take a “pint with Aquinas” (making Catholicism cozy) you also get MEAT, MEAT, MEAT.
* James O’Keefe interviews TRUE PATRIOT (and multi-BILLION-dollar devout Catholic war profiteer) Erik Prince.
* Revisiting the Blackwater Nisour, Iraq slaughter of 2007. Did you know Donald Trump pardoned the Blackwater mass-murderers in 2020?
* Erik Prince is on a two BILLION dollar Crusade against “Islam”.
* The CIA and Guantanamo Bay give Prince a constant income stream courtesy of the U.S. taxpayer.
* What does the U.S. government have in common with Hamas?
* What does a deployment feel like?
* Candace Owens has “come home” and EVERY political commentator knows this!
* The “ghost gun” controversy has ROME written all over it.
* When you really want to control a nation, you do it through the unaccountable courts.
* There can be NO DOUBT that America is in the Bible: here’s where and why.
* Being far-Left makes it EASY to serve the Great Harlot but she gives us hero(ines) like Catholic Come Home Candace Owens!
* Why is Alison Morrow the point for the Dexter Taylor story?
* Did Phat Bob get Hooked with this “X” post?
* How sincere is Dane Wigington on “chemtrails”?
* “aplanetruth” Jaime Lee has a problem with Wigington but here’s what they have in common.
* Who, exactly, is Michael Murphy and who—Lee or Wigington—is right about him?
* Is Wigington selling “chemtrails” short on purpose?
* Here’s why you should never buy another Apple product.
* Where did Michael Zihaf-Bibeau get his cowboy prop gun?
* Crime scene investigation with Leslie Nielsen.
* Johnny’s piss bandits are ninjas.
_____________________
SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/
GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6
coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/
Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee
This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4
CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/
_____________________
Bill Munsell and RBN: The Remnant Broadcasting Network
On Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/ralph.meeker.16
On Odysee
https://odysee.com/@wimbilltunestv:4
On Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/Wimbill
Bill’s email:
bill munsell 9 (at) gmail . com
_____________________
Hawkeye’s blog
https://hawkeye134.blogspot.com/
Hawkeye’s YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/@hawkeyerising3095
_____________________
Jesus Saved Darnell on Gab
https://gab.com/JesusSavedDMC
Darnell McGavock Sr. on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1I3-woaC7geaf8IIbPud4A
_____________________
Danny on Twitter
https://twitter.com/DannyDeHulk86
_____________________
NinjaAlex420 on Twitter
https://twitter.com/NinjaAlex420
Odysee
https://odysee.com/@NinjaAlex420:3
BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ninjaalex420/
Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/NinjaAlex420
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.