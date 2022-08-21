The Capernaum Conundrum: Luke's Gospel And A 2,000 Year Old Timeline Error

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In today's episode we try and solve a scriptural problem that's plagued theologians and biblical scholars for millenia: Now on the docket is the strange case of Luke chapter 4, verse 23. The mistake made by this anonymous author may have just upended the entire narrative and motivations behind the synoptic gospels and is one of the most important episodes published by FBN FirstNews.
Links mentioned during the show and additional information:
The Gospel of the Lord
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org/evangelion.html
Stolen Divinity and the Magic Bullet of Bethlehem
https://odysee.com/@RightBiblePodcast:0/stolen:f0
Marcion’s not quite Marcionite Gospel
https://kingsreader.wordpress.com/2015/09/14/marcions-not-quite-marcionite-gospel/
Do Marcionites Celebrate Christmas?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6wvUC9DTFsRU
Sounds Like BS (Biblical Studies), ep. 6: The Synoptic Problem
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P0uFpaalTT8
The Plan of St. Luke's Gospel: A Critical Examination
The Synoptic Problem
https://bible.org/article/synoptic-problem
The Very First Bible Free Ebook:
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org/Ebook.html
First Bible Network
https://www.firstbiblenetwork.com
"Ye cannot drink the cup of the Lord, and the cup of devils: ye cannot be partakers of the Lord’s table, and of the table of devils." 1 Corinthians 10:18