WHO Am I To Be? - Exodus 20:14-17

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- I look at the Ten Commandments and realize, "I have a problem!":
- What is Adultery?
- Obeying God's Law is a matter of the heart
- With each Commandment I should ask, "What is this Commandment protecting?"
- Love is the fulfillment of the Law
- In Marriage Husband and Wife are to be "Jesus" to each other
- What is the "Stuff Rule" and how does it help me correctly understand material possessions?
- Am I "serving" money?
- The prohibition of "coveting" is unique to Christianity and Judaism.
- You are NOT your Credit Score!
- I am to defend my neighbor's good name
- A Bonus: Ten Minutes of free marriage counseling (for you, guys!)
- Coveting leads to stealing like lust leads to adultery
- What is a "good name?"
- Why do I go to my brother privately when I think he has sinned?
- The TERROR of God's Holy Presence
- The God of Grace and Mercy is the Mighty God most high
We post videos on BitChute, GabTV, Brighteon and YouTube.
Check out our Playlist of Exodus Deep Dives
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/aaorrIrKf59t/
Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/watch?playlistId=59afd798-aa3e-4c00-b240-4cddadd48ae9&;index=1
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLYZIPGFp5u2qnNlrRuoqETwCjgO6gkTBI
You can find our channel with all our videos at
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/4dtF271PU5qX/
GabTV https://tv.gab.com/channel/matthias76
Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/matthias76
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBcxuESOA4cjmur1S3LIBxQ
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