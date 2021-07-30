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WHO Am I To Be? - Exodus 20:14-17
Decoding the Deception
Decoding the Deception
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31 views • July 30, 2021
What are the Ten Commandments about? In God's scheme of things, what purpose do they serve? How do they help me answer the question, "Who am I to be?" As we look at Commandments 6-10 we will discuss this as well as:

- I look at the Ten Commandments and realize, "I have a problem!":
- What is Adultery?
- Obeying God's Law is a matter of the heart
- With each Commandment I should ask, "What is this Commandment protecting?"
- Love is the fulfillment of the Law
- In Marriage Husband and Wife are to be "Jesus" to each other
- What is the "Stuff Rule" and how does it help me correctly understand material possessions?
- Am I "serving" money?
- The prohibition of "coveting" is unique to Christianity and Judaism.
- You are NOT your Credit Score!
- I am to defend my neighbor's good name
- A Bonus: Ten Minutes of free marriage counseling (for you, guys!)
- Coveting leads to stealing like lust leads to adultery
- What is a "good name?"
- Why do I go to my brother privately when I think he has sinned?
- The TERROR of God's Holy Presence
- The God of Grace and Mercy is the Mighty God most high

We post videos on BitChute, GabTV, Brighteon and YouTube.

Check out our Playlist of Exodus Deep Dives

BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/aaorrIrKf59t/

Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/watch?playlistId=59afd798-aa3e-4c00-b240-4cddadd48ae9&;index=1

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLYZIPGFp5u2qnNlrRuoqETwCjgO6gkTBI

You can find our channel with all our videos at

BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/4dtF271PU5qX/

GabTV https://tv.gab.com/channel/matthias76

Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/matthias76

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBcxuESOA4cjmur1S3LIBxQ

Thanks for watching! We would love to hear from you so, please leave a comment. God bless and have a great day!
Keywords
murdermarriageparentingworshipsabbathadulterystealingten commandmentsimage of godmount sinaidivine councilmichael heisersabbath restcosmic geography
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