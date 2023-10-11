Create New Account
Thorium - The World's Cheapest & Safest Energy Source
channel image
The Kokoda Kid
88 Subscribers
93 views
Published Yesterday

Very few people have heard of Thorium or molten salt reactors. Even less are aware of the fact that thorium is way safer and cheaper to use for energy production. So, why aren't we using this method rather than the current nuclear energy plants in service around the world today?

The simple answer is that it's a lot harder to produce nuclear weapons with thorium.

Video Source:

Copenhagen Atomics

Closing Theme Music:

'Dragon Level' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Copenhagen Atomics or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

st wed11:54

Keywords
nuclear energythoriumatomic energymolten salt reactorthorium reactor

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket