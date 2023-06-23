X22 REPORT Ep. 3099a - Reciprocal Trade Act, Tariffs, Trump Is Ready To Transform The Economy News

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3099a - June 22, 2023

Reciprocal Trade Act, Tariffs, Trump Is Ready To Transform The Economy





The people in the Netherlands are going to reach the economic precipice, first the farmers, now the homeowners. [CB] around the world are raising rates as the Fed pauses, controlled demo of the economy. Trump brining more solutions to transition away from the [CB] system.





