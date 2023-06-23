Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 3099a - Reciprocal Trade Act, Tariffs, Trump Is Ready To Transform The Economy News
Published 18 hours ago

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3099a - June 22, 2023

Reciprocal Trade Act, Tariffs, Trump Is Ready To Transform The Economy News


The people in the Netherlands are going to reach the economic precipice, first the farmers, now the homeowners. [CB] around the world are raising rates as the Fed pauses, controlled demo of the economy. Trump brining more solutions to transition away from the [CB] system.


All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


Keywords
recessiondigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reportbiden regimeeconomic agenda

