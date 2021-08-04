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The covid mrna jabs are the bioweapon mass killers
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112 views • August 04, 2021
Professional Investigative reporter, photographer and activist, Jonathan Adler, "THE CALAZ INFOWARRIOR" discusses the reality of the so called covid "vaccines". This is really a world genocide and social control weapon in conjunction with 5g technology.
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