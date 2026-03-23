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LIED TO ON AN EPIC SCALE | 3-23-2026
Coach Dave LIVE
Coach Dave LIVECheckmark Icon
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Show #2626


Show Notes:


Proverbs 2:3-7 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=prov%202%3A3-7&version=NKJV

Fauci vs. Fauci: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mOTSr4lXmec

Russian Collusion hoax: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6SY4HzpFuyE

Hunter laptop: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/5_gCbQsH7kI

Epstein updates: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=za0XPz4tXO4

Prison Guard on duty: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/CtmekoBK9qs

Israeli lies: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ymXtDgm6SI

More Hunter laptop: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/dPBAUSdON1g

Fox News matches donations to church of satan: https://www.christianpost.com/news/fox-news-employees-lament-matching-donations-to-satanic-temple.html

1 Corinthians 6:19-20 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=1%20cor%206%3A19-20&version=NKJV

Building 7 video (from Jack McCarthy): https://www.facebook.com/reel/2707370309622008


Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.


Video Archive Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV

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Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop

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truthpass the saltcoach dave live
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