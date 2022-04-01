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THE AMERICAN JOURNAL [1 of 3] Friday 4/1/22 • News, Calls, Reports & Analysis • Infowars
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221 views • April 01, 2022
PUTIN TO CUT GAS SUPPLY TO EUROPE TODAY UNLESS PAID IN RUBLES
The decoupling of the Euro, US Dollar begins today
The globalists are now pushing a post-America world after devaluing the dollar through endless wars

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