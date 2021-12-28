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Shocking VAERS DATA (Jab Injuries/Deaths) Nears 1 Million, Underreported 4-5X – Dr. Peter McCullough
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152 views • December 28, 2021
Dr. Peter McCullough: This is VAERS, vaccine adverse event reporting system. And we know in that system these are certified by the CDC. So the red box report comes up once a week. It’s certified by the CDC. That means all these events really happened because they come in as temporary VAERS numbers, and then they vet them. We know from a paper by Meisner and colleagues before COVID that about 86% 85% of these reports are done by doctors, nurses, or other healthcare professionals. And also, the pharmaceutical manufacturers, only about 14-15% are done by the patient themselves.
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