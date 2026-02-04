Episode 11 - Roberto Suarez Discusses The Modern Day Metaphysics Master Regina 11

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Roberto Suarez from Bogotá, Colombia discusses the metaphysics master Regina 11 and her incredible impact on the Spanish speaking world's spiritual practices. She started her mystery school Saurología which has attracted millions of followers and she served twice as a senator in the Colombian government. Virtually unknown in the English speaking world, she has made an incredible impact in the Southern Hemisphere.
All their channels and sites are in Spanish only however YouTube offers excellent subtitles translated into many languages.
Roberto's YouTube channel
https://www.youtube.com/@maestrorosur
Regina 11's YouTube channel
https://www.youtube.com/@MaestraRegina11
Regina's official website
Fecebook
facebook.com/regina.11.saurologia/?ref=settings