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The Virus of Communism
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33 views • July 17, 2020
Despite the pandemic we are dealing with here in America. The true virus that needs to be eradicated, is the push for the Communism agenda. This is more dangerous than what any virus could afflict on American Citizens. As through the growth and foot hold of communism, many people will be killed in order for them to further their agenda of capturing absolute control of the populous.
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