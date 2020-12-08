© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Shedding light on a dark process | Doug Collins
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
29 views • December 08, 2020
Georgia Congressman Doug Collins comments on the crucial Senate races to take shape in his own state which will determine party control, react to the words delivered by President Trump at his recent Georgia rally, plus the ongoing legal efforts to uncover perceived voter irregularities in this state and more key battlegrounds across the country. - via John Bachman Now, weekdays at 12PM ET on Newsmax TV
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.