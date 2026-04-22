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President Trump Puts The Fed & British Empire On Notice
* Kevin Warsh’s testimony re: “regime change” at the Federal Reserve
* DJT’s Defense Production Act assault on the British free-trade system
* The empire’s panic as Chatham House holds its inquest into the not-so-special relationship
Promethean Updates (22 April 2026)
https://rumble.com/v78v2p0-regime-change-trump-puts-the-fed-and-british-empire-on-notice.html