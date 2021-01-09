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Covid Cops Want Power to Invade Homes, Big Tech-Pharma Mergers, Vaccine Propaganda, Earth Changes, and More: 01.09.2021
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561 views • January 09, 2021
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UK’s Covid Cops Call for Power to Invade Private Homes to Break up ‘Illegal Gatherings’… Again
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2021/01/07/britains-covid-cops-call-right-invade-private-homes-break-up-illegal-gatherings-again/
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The Grand Merger Of Big Tech And Big Pharma: It’s About The Data
https://www.technocracy.news/the-grand-merger-of-big-tech-and-big-pharma-its-about-the-data/
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https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/are-the-new-experimental-covid-vaccines-the-largest-propaganda-campaign-ever-launched-on-the-public/
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/u-alabama-under-investigation-possible-ties-wuhan-lab
https://caitlinjohnstone.com/2021/01/09/the-boot-is-coming-down-hard-and-fast/
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https://caitlinjohnstone.com/2021/01/09/the-boot-is-coming-down-hard-and-fast/
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https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Omnibus_Counterterrorism_Act_of_1995
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https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/u-alabama-under-investigation-possible-ties-wuhan-lab
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https://www.technocracy.news/is-the-storming-of-the-capitol-americas-reichstag-fire/
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https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/01/jon-rappoport/false-flag-at-the-capitol-its-all-about-the-effects-and-after-shocks/
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https://chuckbaldwinlive.com/Articles/tabid/109/ID/4091/What-We-Learned-In-2020.aspx
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https://www.studyfinds.org/extreme-winter-weather-stratospheric-warning/
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https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/los-angeles-rated-most-susceptible-natural-disasters-according-fema-data-180976714/
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https://youtu.be/Ab0ZqCzuuLM
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http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/2021s-impressive-volcano-eruption.html?m=1
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Top Astronomical Events in January 2021: https://youtu.be/d0wQ2AHx3hk
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https://pjmedia.com/culture/marktapscott/2021/01/08/here-comes-persecution-n1323985
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https://www.unexplained-mysteries.com/news/342770/unluckiest-burglars-call-police-by-mistake
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https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/big-tech-big-pharma-merge-oracle-takes-over-vaccine-data-world/
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Reichstag fire: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Reichstag_fire
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https://apnews.com/article/donald-trump-ap-top-news-conspiracy-theories-elections-828feb5006a2fad60f457f5a6cbe731f
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https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-vaccine-paris-coronavirus-pandemic-france-nursing-homes-7f8886abb71226db772c9108d9e46c0e
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https://apnews.com/article/beijing-coronavirus-pandemic-china-coronavirus-vaccine-europe-263cfcbfde3800c1947763d1ecbc0cd6
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https://apnews.com/article/los-angeles-california-coronavirus-pandemic-c05acb14cf888635c3e84c58eb709f70
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https://www.worthynews.com/55505-who-concerned-about-new-covid-variant
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https://www.bbc.com/news/health-55534727
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https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/12/24/new-coronavirus-strain-appears-to-emerge-in-nigeria-africa-cdc
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Illegal Parties Continue To Rage Across NYC In Violation Of COVID-19 Restrictions
https://newyork.cbslocal.com/2021/01/08/illegal-parties-during-coronavirus-nyc/
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Army says N. Guard may carry guns in DC - The Biden Gun Plan: https://youtu.be/U4_yltbuzFM
https://apnews.com/article/gun-politics-riots-army-only-on-ap-racial-injustice-d8391647be2d63dcb3ee985566e4fd34
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
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Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
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What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
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Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
--
UK’s Covid Cops Call for Power to Invade Private Homes to Break up ‘Illegal Gatherings’… Again
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2021/01/07/britains-covid-cops-call-right-invade-private-homes-break-up-illegal-gatherings-again/
--
The Grand Merger Of Big Tech And Big Pharma: It’s About The Data
https://www.technocracy.news/the-grand-merger-of-big-tech-and-big-pharma-its-about-the-data/
--
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/are-the-new-experimental-covid-vaccines-the-largest-propaganda-campaign-ever-launched-on-the-public/
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/u-alabama-under-investigation-possible-ties-wuhan-lab
https://caitlinjohnstone.com/2021/01/09/the-boot-is-coming-down-hard-and-fast/
--
https://caitlinjohnstone.com/2021/01/09/the-boot-is-coming-down-hard-and-fast/
--
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Omnibus_Counterterrorism_Act_of_1995
--
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/u-alabama-under-investigation-possible-ties-wuhan-lab
--
https://www.technocracy.news/is-the-storming-of-the-capitol-americas-reichstag-fire/
--
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/01/jon-rappoport/false-flag-at-the-capitol-its-all-about-the-effects-and-after-shocks/
--
https://chuckbaldwinlive.com/Articles/tabid/109/ID/4091/What-We-Learned-In-2020.aspx
--
https://www.studyfinds.org/extreme-winter-weather-stratospheric-warning/
--
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/los-angeles-rated-most-susceptible-natural-disasters-according-fema-data-180976714/
--
https://youtu.be/Ab0ZqCzuuLM
--
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/2021s-impressive-volcano-eruption.html?m=1
--
Top Astronomical Events in January 2021: https://youtu.be/d0wQ2AHx3hk
--
https://pjmedia.com/culture/marktapscott/2021/01/08/here-comes-persecution-n1323985
--
https://www.unexplained-mysteries.com/news/342770/unluckiest-burglars-call-police-by-mistake
--
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/big-tech-big-pharma-merge-oracle-takes-over-vaccine-data-world/
--
Reichstag fire: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Reichstag_fire
--
https://apnews.com/article/donald-trump-ap-top-news-conspiracy-theories-elections-828feb5006a2fad60f457f5a6cbe731f
--
https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-vaccine-paris-coronavirus-pandemic-france-nursing-homes-7f8886abb71226db772c9108d9e46c0e
--
https://apnews.com/article/beijing-coronavirus-pandemic-china-coronavirus-vaccine-europe-263cfcbfde3800c1947763d1ecbc0cd6
--
https://apnews.com/article/international-news-pandemics-coronavirus-pandemic-london-coronavirus-vaccine-29fc9384a898ae6cf440d37a98de23ce
--
https://youtu.be/fRT8eF3q3Wk
--
https://apnews.com/article/los-angeles-california-coronavirus-pandemic-c05acb14cf888635c3e84c58eb709f70
--
https://www.worthynews.com/55505-who-concerned-about-new-covid-variant
--
https://www.bbc.com/news/health-55534727
--
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/12/24/new-coronavirus-strain-appears-to-emerge-in-nigeria-africa-cdc
--
Illegal Parties Continue To Rage Across NYC In Violation Of COVID-19 Restrictions
https://newyork.cbslocal.com/2021/01/08/illegal-parties-during-coronavirus-nyc/
--
Army says N. Guard may carry guns in DC - The Biden Gun Plan: https://youtu.be/U4_yltbuzFM
https://apnews.com/article/gun-politics-riots-army-only-on-ap-racial-injustice-d8391647be2d63dcb3ee985566e4fd34
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
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