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NEW ZEALAND ANTI-MANDATE MAORI WARRIORS - GLORIOUS - Outside Parliament demanding the End to Mandates, Vaccine Passports & QR Code permissions 021422
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227 views • February 14, 2022
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My name is Cynthia and this channel is only to provide access to share information and videos to more people. None of these videos belong to me, all found somewhere else and no money involved. This video may have an important message as I or others may be interested in knowing about or may find important or controversial. You are encouraged to do your own research. You'll never find answers or truth on MSM or TV that push their agenda. Review the evidence, go to the original sources, find the answers somewhere else, to come to your own conclusions. I am not held responsible for anything you might see or hear, your consciousness is. Stand up for your rights, as a free American or you will lose those rights and may never have freedom again.
My name is Cynthia and this channel is only to provide access to share information and videos to more people. None of these videos belong to me, all found somewhere else and no money involved. This video may have an important message as I or others may be interested in knowing about or may find important or controversial. You are encouraged to do your own research. You'll never find answers or truth on MSM or TV that push their agenda. Review the evidence, go to the original sources, find the answers somewhere else, to come to your own conclusions. I am not held responsible for anything you might see or hear, your consciousness is. Stand up for your rights, as a free American or you will lose those rights and may never have freedom again.
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