Ukraine/NATO Attacks Sevastopol

The Crimean naval port of Sevastopol was attacked by Ukraine/NATO last week. It is the warm water port of the Russian Navy. The attack took place while NATO was in the vicinity holding naval "exercises" across the Black Sea in Constantia Romania. For a second time NATO forces are near to a place where Russia gets attacked. If this isn't the West trying to goad Putin into open warfare and World War III, then Alex Jones is a transgender soy-boy.