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HE REGRETS HIS MISTAKE OF GETTING THE JAB - HE HAS A LOT OF MEDICAL ISSUES - NOT MY FAULT HE SAYS...
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340 views • July 23, 2021
I am sorry sir. But to a great degree it is your fault. I feel bad for you but you did this to yourself. If certainly is not my fault. I am glad however that you are brave enough to speak out.
Source: Pirate Pete
Source: Pirate Pete
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