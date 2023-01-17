Federal Government Funding Academics To Hunt Vaccine Skeptics On TikTok

Rebel News





January 17, 2023





http://StopTheCensorship.ca

Rebel News' Sheila Gunn Reid discusses how the federal government is providing funding for academics to search for vaccine skeptics and 'far-right' content online.





