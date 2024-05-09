I Am Legend Scene in real life.

The movie I Am Legend came out in 2007. This news clip is from April 2024. I tried to upload this video before with commentary by someone else before. Stupid Bright-eon didn't allow it. So much for their claims of free speech. This isn't the first time they have done this to me.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.