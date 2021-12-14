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How To End The Unconstitutional Mandate Nightmare - Ledger Report 1206
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Fauci is the Dr. Frankenstein of our time. He will not tell you the truth about the so-called vaccines. Fauci enables radical, Marxist governors – like Kathy Hochul of New York – to continue to attack the constitutional rights of Americans with lawless mandates. And, in the private sector, United Airlines is one of the leading problems in the assault on Liberty. In this edition of The Ledger Report, Graham Ledger speaks with United Airlines pilot Captain Sherry Walker about how the company is ignoring the religious and medical Liberty of more than two-thousand employees who are being threatened with termination f they do not get one of the jabs! Please subscribe free to The Ledger Report by clicking here: www.GrahamLedger.com
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