Attorney General Merrick Garland Targets Election-integrity Efforts

While patriotic Americans are fighting to restore election integrity, Joe Biden’s DOJ is doing everything it can to counter those efforts and perpetuate its illegitimate power. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland recently told a black church in Selma, Alabama, that the Department of Justice is “fighting” to force states to end voter ID laws and adopt mail-in voting and ballot drop boxes for the 2024 election.
Also in this episode:
@ 11:57 | The sun is setting on racist diversity programs in Florida’s universities;
@ 22:24 | A jailbreak of thousands of criminals is wreaking havoc in the already-unstable nation of Haiti;
@ 32:32 | European Union countries who fell in line with vax passports are experiencing excess death rates, but one member nation told the EU to pound sand and it’s glad to have done so.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.