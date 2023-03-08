911 and COVID19 False Flag Operations UNRAVELED! More Explosive Evidence revealed by Richard Gage

Shots Fired with Deanna Lorraine





March 7, 2023





The world-famous Richard Gage, Founder and former CEO of Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth and one of the original Godfathers of the Truther movement joins DeAnna Lorraine AGAIN in another intense discussion analyzing all the evidence that 9/11 World Trade Center attack was a huge false flag Psyop operation, he goes into the in-depth evidence exposing the shadow government behind it, and we go down more rabbit holes comparing 911 to the Covid-19 False Flag operation,the Food shortage, and more. Don't miss this incredible conversation!





WATCH Shots Fired show with DeAnna Lorraine, weekdays every Tuesdays AND Thursday at 6pm CT/7pm ET!





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2c5cdk-911-and-covid19-false-flag-operations-unraveled-more-explosive-evidence-rev.html