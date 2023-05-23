Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Sign Language- Health Freedom Warrior Passes-Dr. Buttar Tribute & INFO
65 views
channel image
BeadHappyDBA
Published Yesterday |
Shop nowDonate

THE HEALTH FREEDOM movement has lost a real warrior, and a real hero. Thank you Dr. Buttar for al that you've done. May peace be upon your soul.

Thank you for enjoying sign language interpreted content created and uploaded by [email protected]

for d0nati0ns [email protected] [email protected] at the above email

For consults email to same with "CONSULT" IN THE SUBJECT LINE


Keywords
deathdr rashid buttardr buttardoc rashiddoc buttardoc rashid buttarhealth freedom movement

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket