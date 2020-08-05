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ONLY A FANATIC WOULD DO THIS
SERVANT SONG
SERVANT SONG
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42 views • August 05, 2020
The famous love passage in 1 Corinthians 13 teaches that we can have faith to move mountains, give our bodies to be burned, or give away our possessions to feed the poor, but without love it means nothing. Without this key ingredient, good works won't save you!

Have you become dry spiritually? Do you want to know how to please God? This video reveals how the key to spiritual success is less about actions than about attitude: our love and sacrifice need to go hand in hand.
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americajesusapocalypserepentendtimeslastdaysartificialintelligencemarkofthebeastcoronavirusbillgatesbibleprophecy
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy