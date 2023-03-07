Create New Account
1st and 3rd Sphere Transition on Natural vs Divine Love Path, Intellect, Beliefs, Fear, Addictions, Compromising the Truth
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Published Yesterday |

Original:https://youtu.be/xA4LtE4TTAc

20110510 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Melbourne P2


Cut:

23m37s - 28m35s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com




“IF YOU COMPROMISE THE TRUTH, YOU HAVE YET TO MAKE THE TRANSITION.”

@ 27m05s


Keywords
fearmindspiritualitytransitiondimensionsspherescompromiseafterlifenew agebeliefsangerintellectsimpleaddictionsspirit worldsoul fooddivine love pathsoul conditionnatural love path1st spherethe narrow waysoul searchsoul developmentfeel everything3rd sphere

