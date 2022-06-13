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VAX, DROP AND FLOP! ULTIMATE DEATH AND INJURY AT VACCINE CENTER COLLECTION, NEARLY FIFTY INCIDENTS!
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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489 views • June 13, 2022

This video is LOADED!

WELL WORTH YOUR TIME TO WATCH THIS!

HORRID AND CAPTIVATING (and sometimes funny)

Footage from every corner of the internet!

Many of these clips and stories are VERY RECENT (I try to stay ahead of every incident that anyone video records)

I put some serious work and time into this production. Ridiculously comprehensive and telling.

Seeing all of these horrible incidents back to back and side by side like this....is incredibly illustrative and chilling.


Almost everything "Vaccine Center, people dropping dead and twitching from Covid vaccine injections" related!

Including

- Arnold Schwarzenegger's recent (and seriously screwed-up) comments on freedom in this "Covid-19 era' ,

- Anthony Fauci accidentally admitting his ties to the Chinese Communist Party,

- The HEARTENING mob of anti vaccine (anti death shots) protesters in Manchester, UK storming a vaccine center,

- Coronavirus vaccine incidents on mainstream news (despicable liars - these vaccines are EXTREMELY SAFE and adverse reactions are EXTREMELY RARE and so on)

- A man having to get firemen to break into a (recently vaccinated and seriously ill) neighbors house to see if he was dead!

- A man FROZEN (possibly a neurological effect) STANDING! FROZEN STANDING

- A smart nurse's report from ground zero on vaccination adverse effects and deaths


- And so much more! Perhaps I'll need to expand this description later.


Shared from and subscribe to:

MithChronicler

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/

Keywords
propagandagenocidecriminalsnwoagenda 21sheddingmandatesfrequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesmorgellonsnano techbio warfarecovid hoaxmrnahydrogelquantum dotsvaccine passportsspike proteinsgraphene oxide
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy