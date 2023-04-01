The Lion of Judah Has Overcome! Kingdom Silver Shekel

https://tsiyon.org/kingdom-silver-shekel/



In Revelation 5, we see the Lion of Judah has overcome. What a triumphant moment! And now, the Silver Kingdom Shekel, designed and commissioned by Eliyahu ben David on behalf of Tsiyon, commemorates this very event. Eliyahu, can you tell us more about why you designed this coin?

Yes. I believe that YHWH put this on my heart because it is very timely about prophetic events for the time we are living in, and the Scriptures do require silver shekels for certain purposes. Therefore, we needed to have one, so now we do.





Is this Shekel for any specific group of people?





These Shekels are available to anyone who wants them and so far everybody who sees this design says, "I want that."





It is a beautiful design.





Thank you.





You've mentioned spiritual value, is there any other value that is intrinsic within the Silver Kingdom Shekel?





This Silver Kingdom Shekel is made out of pure silver. Of course silver has intrinsic value.





It is like a way you can store your wealth then?





This is one use of it, and of course experts are saying that the dollar is going to drop a lot more due to the fact that we have this huge national debt and we are printing up so much money. The more money that is printed to meet the debt, the less each individual dollar is worth. And that is why gold and silver has continued to shoot up and why experts say that will continue to happen. Ultimately, the Scriptures call silver money because of its intrinsic value. In restoring the Silver Shekel what we are doing is creating something that in the event of a complete devaluation of the paper currency that you will have something with the fineness and weight of pure silver that you can then trade for items that your family needs. In the past where there has been a failure of the fiat currency, it has taken a whole wheelbarrow full of currency to buy a loaf of bread, while at the same time one pure silver coin could buy that same loaf of bread and a lot more. This is actually for economic emergency, which we believe is over the horizon.





We really hope that this will help folks.



