Jesse Watters: I’m SHOCKED candidates gave Biden a pass
Jesse Watters highlights the major moments from the GOP primary and talks about what the candidates did and did not do well on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’
source:
https://youtu.be/i2jHWXyBbzE?si=KdTr8HK6QCLXCnb_
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.