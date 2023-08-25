Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Jesse Watters: I’m SHOCKED candidates gave Biden a Pass
channel image
GalacticStorm
2100 Subscribers
Shop now
55 views
Published Yesterday

Jesse Watters: I’m SHOCKED candidates gave Biden a pass

Jesse Watters highlights the major moments from the GOP primary and talks about what the candidates did and did not do well on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’


source:

https://youtu.be/i2jHWXyBbzE?si=KdTr8HK6QCLXCnb_

Keywords
jesse wattersgop debateevaluates performancehighlights candidates

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket