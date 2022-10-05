Create New Account
GEOENGINEERING GODZILLA
TruthAgainstAllOdds
Published 2 months ago

In 1996 "Owning The Weather In 2025" was published.

On December 10 2018 a strange radar blip crawled over Illinois and Kentucky.
The National Weather Service believed it was chaff released from an aircraft.
...Three years later to the day...
On the evening of December 10 to the early morning of December 11, 2021 the longest tornado track on record and the largest in Kentucky history happened.

The Song GODZILLA is by and attributed to BLUE OYSTER CULT

climate changegeoengineeringweather modificationcloud seedingweather wars

