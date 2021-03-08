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'We Need To Talk About The V Word WATCH FULL VIDEO!
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170 views • March 08, 2021
Control of all communication, destruction of middle class, destruction of the US Constitution, mandatory anything, Sound familiar. It should comrade, it's called COMMUNISM!!! BUT JUST ONE PROBLEM, 80 T0 100 MILLION GUN OWNERS. The history of the US has kept most of it's citizens from becoming snow flakes like ANTIFA and BLM. Want to give me a shot? I have a shot for you and you don't even have to roll up your shirt sleeves! TRUMP A PART OF EUGENICS PROGRAM?
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