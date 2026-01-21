Social Justice And The Deification of Man: How To Talk To Leftist "Christians"

What does social justice really mean inside the Church, and why does it continue to divide Christians who share the same faith?

In this episode, we explore key themes from the book Social Justice and the Deification of Man, examining how modern philosophies, shifting definitions, and theological ideas are shaping conversations about justice, truth, and Christian unity. Rather than focusing on politics or personalities, this discussion looks at worldviews, beliefs, and how ideas influence faith, practice, and dialogue within the Church.





This program is presented to encourage thoughtful reflection, biblical discernment, and respectful conversation. Whether viewers agree or disagree with every point discussed, the goal is clarity, understanding, and deeper engagement with Scripture in today’s complex cultural environment.





📺 Watch on TV (Primary Platform)

This program, and many other family friendly shows, are available on the “Last Christian Media app”, available directly from the Roku Channel Store and the Amazon Appstore.

Simply search “Last Christian Media.”





📺 Our TV Programming is Also Available on the ChurchView.TV App in both the RoKu and Amazon Fire TV App Stores as a secondary viewing option, on Channel 131.





🛍️ Official Store

Visit https://www.lastchristian.net/store for official Last Christian Media merchandise, books, and access to OLIABO products and business opportunities that support this ministry.





❤️ Support the Mission

If you’d like to support Last Christian Media and help us continue producing family-friendly, faith-based programming, please visit

👉 https://www.lastchristian.net/donation

🌐 More content and full episodes:

Visit https://www.lastchristian.net/





📖This program is presented for informational and faith-based discussion purposes only. It reflects theological analysis and commentary intended to promote learning, discernment, and respectful dialogue.