BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Social Justice And The Deification of Man: How To Talk To Leftist "Christians"
LastChristian
LastChristian
17 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • 1 day ago

What does social justice really mean inside the Church, and why does it continue to divide Christians who share the same faith?

In this episode, we explore key themes from the book Social Justice and the Deification of Man, examining how modern philosophies, shifting definitions, and theological ideas are shaping conversations about justice, truth, and Christian unity. Rather than focusing on politics or personalities, this discussion looks at worldviews, beliefs, and how ideas influence faith, practice, and dialogue within the Church.


This program is presented to encourage thoughtful reflection, biblical discernment, and respectful conversation. Whether viewers agree or disagree with every point discussed, the goal is clarity, understanding, and deeper engagement with Scripture in today’s complex cultural environment.


📺 Watch on TV (Primary Platform)

This program, and many other family friendly shows, are available on the “Last Christian Media app”, available directly from the Roku Channel Store and the Amazon Appstore.

Simply search “Last Christian Media.”


📺 Our TV Programming is Also Available on the ChurchView.TV App in both the RoKu and Amazon Fire TV App Stores as a secondary viewing option, on Channel 131.


🛍️ Official Store

Visit https://www.lastchristian.net/store for official Last Christian Media merchandise, books, and access to OLIABO products and business opportunities that support this ministry.


❤️ Support the Mission

If you’d like to support Last Christian Media and help us continue producing family-friendly, faith-based programming, please visit

👉 https://www.lastchristian.net/donation

🌐 More content and full episodes:

Visit https://www.lastchristian.net/


📖This program is presented for informational and faith-based discussion purposes only. It reflects theological analysis and commentary intended to promote learning, discernment, and respectful dialogue.

Keywords
current eventsnewsvideointerviewtrendingviralanalysiseducationlearningsocietyapologeticspodcasttruthchristianityfaithliveculturecommentaryideastheologylivestreamdiscussiontalk showstreamingworldview
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Coming Showdown: Trump&#8217;s Insurrection Act Gambit and America&#8217;s Final Tribal War

The Coming Showdown: Trump’s Insurrection Act Gambit and America’s Final Tribal War

Mike Adams
Simple yet critical holistic protocols can improve immune responses and bolster natural immunity

Simple yet critical holistic protocols can improve immune responses and bolster natural immunity

Lance D Johnson
The sky’s the limit: A century of weather modification faces federal scrutiny

The sky’s the limit: A century of weather modification faces federal scrutiny

Willow Tohi
Growing Freedom: The ultimate act of rebellion against globalist control

Growing Freedom: The ultimate act of rebellion against globalist control

Belle Carter
Investigative journalist Peter Schweizer warns against the &#8220;invisible coup&#8221; of Chinese birth tourism

Investigative journalist Peter Schweizer warns against the “invisible coup” of Chinese birth tourism

Laura Harris
Nutritious survival foods to stockpile that never expire

Nutritious survival foods to stockpile that never expire

Evangelyn Rodriguez
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy