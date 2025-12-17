**Prince George's County Fire Chief Thelmetria "Meme" Michaelides - Incident & Background Information**





- **Title:** Newly appointed Prince George's County fire chief collapses during fireworks safety demo

- **URL:** https://www.youtubeDOtcom/shorts/PU5O0h6H2L4





- **Official Statement:** Fire Chief Michaelides Medical Emergency Update - July 2, 2025

- **Content:** During a fireworks safety press conference, Chief Michaelides experienced a non-life-threatening medical emergency. Treated by department personnel and transported to MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center. She has fully recovered.

- **URL:** https://www.facebookDOTcom/PGFDNews/posts/for-immediate-release-fire-chief-michaelides-medical-emergency-update-july-2-202/1314252306723264/





**Background & Appointment:**

- **Title:** Trailblazer Returns: Thelmetria Michaelides Named Fire Chief of Prince George's County

- **Content:** Recently appointed after serving as Chief of Operations for Maryland's COVID-19 Recovery Team under Governor Larry Hogan, leading the Vaccine Equity Taskforce.

- **URL:** https://pgsuiteDOTcom/news/2025/7/1/new-fire-chief-appointed?referrer=grok.com





**Vaccine Equity Role Evidence:**

- **Description:** Photo of Michaelides participating in vaccination event as Vaccine Equity Task Force MDH Operation Liaison/Community Outreach Team (June 25, 2021)

- **URL:** https://www.alamyDOTcom/from-left-to-right-dr-dianna-abney-health-official-for-charles-county-nbc4-news-anchor-derrick-ward-us-army-brig-gen-janeen-birckhead-commander-of-the-maryland-army-national-and-leader-of-vaccine-equity-task-force-and-thelmetria-meme-michaelides-vaccine-equity-task-forcemdh-operation-liaisoncommunity-outreach-team-pose-for-a-photo-during-a-vaccination-event-in-waldorf-maryland-june-25-2021-birckhead-leads-the-vaccine-equity-task-force-an-initiative-to-promote-equitable-access-to-the-covid-19-vaccine-throughout-maryland-the-mdng-has-been-activated-to-support-marylands-c-image442470105.html?imageid=ACBE3E96-884B-406B-B2FF-A7786A64565A&pn=1&searchId=9f22f89a9370673e1e955a7928385999&searchtype=0





- **Additional vaccine-related role references:**

- https://www.princegeorgescountymdDOTgov/departments-offices/news-events/news/county-executive-aisha-braveboy-appoints-thelmetria-michaelides-fire-chief

- https://www.facebook.com/PGFDNews/posts/he-wanted-to-share-his-story-for-those-who-might-be-on-the-fence-about-getting-t/10160215404822439/





**Vaccination Status Assessment:**

- **Conclusion:** 99% probability that Thelmetria Michaelides received at least the primary COVID-19 vaccination series and boosters based on her leadership role in vaccine promotion efforts, though no direct public confirmation exists.