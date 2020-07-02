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How to Make Your Own Homemade Organic Pesticides
Dr. Edward Group
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274 views • July 02, 2020
Chemical ridden pesticides should NEVER mix with your food. Here are some natural, organic recipes for you to stir up your homemade organic pesticides.

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Read “10 Homemade Organic Pesticides" here: ➤➤ http://ghc.us/yt-al
Read “Effects of Pesticides" here: ➤➤ http://ghc.us/yt-am

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Dr. Edward Group is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He is passionate about creating life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle.

Meet Dr. Group: https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/a...

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The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing Center and their partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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