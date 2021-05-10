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DR REINER FUELLMICH, INTERNATIONAL LAWYER HAS ALL THE EVIDENCE THAT PANDEMIC IS CRIME
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871 views • May 10, 2021
May 1st, 2021 - The famous international trial lawyer Dr Reiner Fuellmich and his large worldwide network of lawyers have all the evidence that the pandemic is a crime against humanity. Several law suits have been won already and they are preparing major class action lawsuits against the WHO and governments. Reiner Fuellmich says a second Nuremberg may be needed.
Follow StopWorldControl on Rumble at https://rumble.com/user/stopworldcontrol . He has some great content.
Original Source : https://rumble.com/vgdl3f-dr-reiner-fuellmich-international-lawyer-has-all-the-evidence-that-pandemic.html
Follow StopWorldControl on Rumble at https://rumble.com/user/stopworldcontrol . He has some great content.
Original Source : https://rumble.com/vgdl3f-dr-reiner-fuellmich-international-lawyer-has-all-the-evidence-that-pandemic.html
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