Shadow Banned- "Donnie Darko" decode in the works- Comedian sacrifices baby: Not funny!

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Shadow Banned? Our most recent video published on YouTube - not banned, exactly, but...
We're working on a decode of Donnie Darko (2001), so if you are so inclined, find and watch either the Directors Cut or a different version, like the one currently streaming on HBOMax.
From 2012, Stephen Colbert sacrifices a baby in a comedy skit. This is funny?
https://crooksandliars.com/heather/stephen-colbert-sacrifices-baby-appease-gr
Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/ShadowBannedDarkoColbert.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
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The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com
The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com