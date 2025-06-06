Canada's Relationship With Israel

Donate to help us make more shows at *www.faytene.tv/donate* or by calling 1-866-844-0844.





In this eye-opening episode, we take a closer look at how Canada’s diplomatic stance toward Israel has shifted over the years—and the impact of recent events following the October 7th attacks and the Gaza conflict.





• How Canada’s support for Israel has changed—from strong backing to increasing criticism, and threats of sanctions





• The realities behind the headlines: humanitarian aid in Gaza, Hamas’s involvement, and Israel’s military response





• Insightful commentary from Giulio Gabelli (Canada Celebrates Israel Network) and Ali Siadatan (TAVS) on the spiritual and geopolitical significance of Canada’s evolving position





