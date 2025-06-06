BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Canada's Relationship With Israel
Faytene TV
Faytene TV
2 views • 1 day ago

Donate to help us make more shows at *www.faytene.tv/donate* or by calling 1-866-844-0844.


In this eye-opening episode, we take a closer look at how Canada’s diplomatic stance toward Israel has shifted over the years—and the impact of recent events following the October 7th attacks and the Gaza conflict.


🔍 What we cover:


• How Canada’s support for Israel has changed—from strong backing to increasing criticism, and threats of sanctions


• The realities behind the headlines: humanitarian aid in Gaza, Hamas’s involvement, and Israel’s military response


• Insightful commentary from Giulio Gabelli (Canada Celebrates Israel Network) and Ali Siadatan (TAVS) on the spiritual and geopolitical significance of Canada’s evolving position


🎙️ Don’t miss this important conversation that brings clarity, context, and hope.



👉 *Subscribe to our channel, share this video with your friends, and help spread the message of hope and truth.*


🔔 If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here:

Sign Up Now: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/sl/SIOjsQm?source_id=47da1c3d-c366-42f6-8dfb-95daf8437787&source_type=em


---


*FIND US AT:*

🌐 Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/

📱 Free App: https://apple.co/3rgzcfC

📺 YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz

🎥 Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv

💥 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/15CfHysmnsJO

📢 Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv

💬 Gab: https://gab.com/faytene

