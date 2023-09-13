Create New Account
A Grander System | Faceless Propagandist
The Prisoner
79 views
Published 15 hours ago

A Grander System

By Faceless Propagandist

As usual, the cold hard truth delivered with some light hearted comedy. Though I post this with a heavy heart as Faceless Propagandist is a brilliant truther who has been silenced by this Grander System which he speaks of.

As always, to obtain the powers of this world, comes with the path of satanism.

"Do you want truth? Or do you want deception?"

Source @Oracle Research Centre 3.14159.


satanismenslavementtheygrander systemfaceless propagandistthe hierarchy enslaving you

