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The Salem Witch Trial Of The Century Is About To Begin With Roger Stone
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143 views • November 04, 2019
Jacob Engels joins Alex Jones live via Skype to detail how Roger Stone had to be escorted off of an airplane, with his wife and daughter, after a deranged leftist started verbally harassing him. Also, he lays out how Roger will be the first domino to fall in a chain reaction of persecution that targets conservatives, Christians, and of course, patriots who support President Donald Trump.
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