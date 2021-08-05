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Tucker Carlson Doubling Down on Crazy
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92 views • August 05, 2021
Tucker nails it plainly and simply. However, even if the COVID lie is exposed and the program halted, the globalists will continue unless vanquished and the people repent and turn from their wicked ways. There are any number of alternate plans in various levels of implementation and God is not mocked. www.hudok.info
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