From December 2019 when Miles Guo revealed the news about the CCP releasing the virus, to January 2020 when he shared effective treatment options including hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin

郭文贵从未停止爆料，从2019年12月爆料中共释放病毒，到2020年1月分享有效治疗方案包括羟氯喹和伊维菌素；2020年2月，3月警告全人类不要相信中共病毒疫苗； 美国的很多政客和各层面的政府部门都被中共渗透了，是令人震惊的。

Guo Wengui never stopped whistleblowing, from December 2019 when he revealed the news about the CCP releasing the virus, to January 2020 when he shared effective treatment options including hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin; February 2020, and March 2020 when he warned all of humanity not to trust the CCP virus vaccine; it is shocking how many politicians and government departments at all levels in the US have been infiltrated by the CCP.