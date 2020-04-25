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Does Eternal Life Even Exist?
TruthAboutJesus
TruthAboutJesus
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16 views • April 25, 2020
If you like this video and want to see more like this, please check out our main YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGK3xwxFRFvYyXAtDBShlMQ.

'Is There Such A Thing As Eternal Life?' asks the question: Is there a resurrection? And, if so, how do we obtain it? Many professing Christians argue that Jesus is the means of salvation, while disregarding what Jesus himself teaches about salvation. Have you counted the cost of following Jesus? Do you want to go to heaven when you die? Check out this video to get satisfactory answers to these eternal-life-changing questions.

TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.

What is "A Voice in the Desert"?

A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.

If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].

CREDITS

Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Keywords
newsbiblegodlovejesusworldtruthchristianitychurchreligionfaithmessage
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