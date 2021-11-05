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The Ring of Gyges
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50 views • November 05, 2021
In "The Republic," Plato describes the ring of Gyges, which allegedly imparted invisibility. He recounts Socrates discussing with friends whether people would behave ethically if they were invisible. Melissa Lane talks about how, in mass society, people feel so small, so insignificant that it amounts to a sort of invisibility. Armed with this sense of anonymity, a certain subset of people will behave immorally. She calls this phenomenon negligibility. This presentation revolves around libertarianism and their embracing of negligibility as a pretext to normalize certain troubling behaviors.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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