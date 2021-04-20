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Seal #1- Enter the White Horse
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91 views • April 20, 2021
A brief discussion of the first of six seals found in Revelation 6 -- the First Horseman of the Apocalypse.
This video is part of a series that form a Timeline Proposition that explore the opening of the Seals as recorded in Revelation 6.
~~~~~~~
And So The Apocalypse Begins
Part One: The Horsemen Ride
Seal #1- Enter the White Horse
~~~~~~~
Bible References:
Seal #1- Enter the White Horse
Revelation 6:1-2
The Prince Who is to Come
Dan 9:26-27
~~~~~~~
References (Articles):
The Genealogy of the Antichrist
by Chuck Missler
https://khouse.org/articles/1995/80/
Behold a White Horse: Mistaken Identities
by Dr. Chuck Missler
https://khouse.org/articles/2015/1233/
~~~~~~~
References (Videos):
Behold a White Horse - Session 1 - Chuck Missler
https://odysee.com/@khouse:86/behold-a-white-horse-session-1-chuck:c
Behold a White Horse - Session 2 - Chuck Missler
https://odysee.com/@khouse:86/behold-a-white-horse-session-2-chuck:6
~~~~~~~
Additional Sources (Articles):
The Man On Horseback
by Chuck Missler
https://khouse.org/articles/1999/174/
The Antichrist Doesn't Wear Tights
by John Loeffler
https://khouse.org/articles/2002/394/
The Return of Nimrod?
by Chuck Missler
https://khouse.org/articles/2002/433/
Antichrist from the Middle East?
by Chuck Missler
https://khouse.org/articles/2002/437/
The Reemergence of Assyria?
by Ron Matsen
https://khouse.org/articles/2014/1214/
The Islamic Antichrist
by Joel Richardson
https://joelstrumpet.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/Islamic-Antichrist.pdf
~~~~~~~
Follow Derrall on these Alternative Media:
Odysee
https://odysee.com/@FiftyplusFreedom:9
BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/derrall/
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/derrall
~~~~~~~
This video is part of a series that form a Timeline Proposition that explore the opening of the Seals as recorded in Revelation 6.
~~~~~~~
And So The Apocalypse Begins
Part One: The Horsemen Ride
Seal #1- Enter the White Horse
~~~~~~~
Bible References:
Seal #1- Enter the White Horse
Revelation 6:1-2
The Prince Who is to Come
Dan 9:26-27
~~~~~~~
References (Articles):
The Genealogy of the Antichrist
by Chuck Missler
https://khouse.org/articles/1995/80/
Behold a White Horse: Mistaken Identities
by Dr. Chuck Missler
https://khouse.org/articles/2015/1233/
~~~~~~~
References (Videos):
Behold a White Horse - Session 1 - Chuck Missler
https://odysee.com/@khouse:86/behold-a-white-horse-session-1-chuck:c
Behold a White Horse - Session 2 - Chuck Missler
https://odysee.com/@khouse:86/behold-a-white-horse-session-2-chuck:6
~~~~~~~
Additional Sources (Articles):
The Man On Horseback
by Chuck Missler
https://khouse.org/articles/1999/174/
The Antichrist Doesn't Wear Tights
by John Loeffler
https://khouse.org/articles/2002/394/
The Return of Nimrod?
by Chuck Missler
https://khouse.org/articles/2002/433/
Antichrist from the Middle East?
by Chuck Missler
https://khouse.org/articles/2002/437/
The Reemergence of Assyria?
by Ron Matsen
https://khouse.org/articles/2014/1214/
The Islamic Antichrist
by Joel Richardson
https://joelstrumpet.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/Islamic-Antichrist.pdf
~~~~~~~
Follow Derrall on these Alternative Media:
Odysee
https://odysee.com/@FiftyplusFreedom:9
BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/derrall/
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/derrall
~~~~~~~
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