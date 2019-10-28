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Disney Nasa Witches Connection
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187 views • October 28, 2019
Disney and Nasa go hand in hand in their witchcraft, putting the world under their evil deceptive spell. This video shows some of the connections between Nasa and Walt Disney who himself was instrumental in furthering Nasa's deception. Make sure to watch to then end and be sure not to miss the statue they are dancing around. His resemblance to the famous Mickey Mouse pose is uncanny.
In this video, clips from the 1898 film "The Astronomers Dream" and the 1902 film "Le Voyage La Lune (Voyage to the Moon) are shown.
Flat Earth Books: http://theonomos.com
#flatearth
In this video, clips from the 1898 film "The Astronomers Dream" and the 1902 film "Le Voyage La Lune (Voyage to the Moon) are shown.
Flat Earth Books: http://theonomos.com
#flatearth
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