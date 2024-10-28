P105 Parash 1 Beresheet/Genesis 1:1-6:8 “In the Beginning”

Synopsis – The Parasha name comes from the first words of the first line of that particular Scripture. B’resheet 1:1 In the Beginning. This particular Parasha has an incredible amount of information. From Elohiym (God) forming our universe by His word, to the Triune nature of God being reviled; Deception; Lies; Sin; Banishment from the Garden; Murder; Deceit, to finally the giants (Nephilim) mating with humans.





Theme & Message





Chapter 1: Elohiym “God’s” creates the world and everything in it, on it, and above it in 6 days.





Chapter 2: The formation of man. How Elohiym breaths life into the nostrils of His creation. The first Mitzvoh (Commandment) from God. Don’t eat of the tree. The protection of His child in protecting him from the world. The compassion and love God shows for man with not wanting him to be alone. Forms Chavah from Adam rib.





Chapter 3: The Fall. All though being under grace and having only one (1) rule to follow Adam & Chavah fall to temptation and sin. Our adversary hasatan (satan) deceives Chavah into eating the forbidden fruit from the tree the Lord said not to eat from. The killing of the first animal.





Chapter 4: Offerings, Murder and lies. The Lord accepts one gift but not the other. The promise of protection even in the wilderness for God’s chosen people.





Chapter 5: The Generations from Adam to Noach. The hidden message in the names when translated into there English meanings.





Chapter 6: The depravity of mankind when no rules are given. The sexual relations of women to the Nephilim. The Lord’s anger with His creations. But Noach finds grace in the Lord’s sight.

The Days Of Creation





Here's a list of what Elohim created on each of the six days of creation:





Day 1: The heavens, the earth, light and darkness.





Day 2: Heaven





Day 3: Dry land, the seas, and vegetation.





Day 4: The sun, the moon and the stars. (lights)





Day 5: Living creatures in the water, birds in the air.





Day 6: Land animals and people.





Day 7: Elohim "rested".





How Long Is A Day?





There is a theory that says each of God's days in B’resheet/Genesis were actually millions of years for us. Is this true? Maybe we need to ask what does the word "day" mean in Genesis?





The Hebrew word "yom" is translated as day in B’resheet. Just as our word "day" can have different meanings based on its context, so can the word "yom". For example, in the TANAK “Old Testament” "yom" is translated to mean a 24 hour day 1109 times. It means a long, long period of time--such as an age--about nine times.





However, every time the word "yom" is used with the term evening or morning in the Bible, it means a regular 24 hour day.





Every time the word "yom" is used with a number, such as "40 yom" (40 days), it means a regular 24 hour day.





Message # 400 & 401 go greatly into depth on the first line and the first word of Scripture





www.BGMCTV.org