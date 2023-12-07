Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Official Admission that Roosevelt Knew About Pearl Harbor but the Media Doesn't Tell Us - Bruce MacDonald
channel image
Brian Ruhe
109 Subscribers
55 views
Published 13 hours ago

Bruce MacDonald was born in Ottawa, Ontario. He has a journalism degree

from Ryerson University in Toronto, Ontario. He is the author of Stardust Ranch: The

Incredible True Story (BCI 2019). He has worked in Canada, the United States,

and Europe as a technical writer, editor, and designer in the fields of software

and telecommunications. In 2014 he moved to the Province of Limon, Costa

Rica, where he lives on a small farm in the Talamanca Mountains with his wife,

Rosemary.


His books are available to buy at Amazon:


https://www.amazon.com/dp/1777095700?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860


https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B083B6FJMP/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i0


His book released in June 2020: Light of Darkness A Warrior’s Tale for Our time.

Keywords
hitlerpearl harborwwiirooseveltfdrbrian ruhebruce macdonald

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket