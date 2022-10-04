Dr. Jane Ruby: Overcoming Psychopaths and Global Tyranny

Dr. Jane Ruby Show
October 3, 2022
On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane hosts a 3 part interview with Brother Alexis Bugnolo, Editor of FROM ROME, a crusader against globalism and tyranny, saving the lives of Christians worldwide, who is fearless about telling the truth about the global mass genocide operation perpetrated on God’s children. He has been bravely telling the truth in spite of being harassed, arrested, and tortured. This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter truth in medicine.
Brother's Website:
FROMROME.INFO
