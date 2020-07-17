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George Floyd Case| Call With Minnesota Judicial Branch
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12 views • July 17, 2020
Many documents have recently been released regarding a Gag Order and objections to dismiss the gag order. The cops with the exception of Lane have not spoken to the media. However Mayor Jacob Frey, Attorney Benjamin Crump. AG Keith Ellison has spoken to the press, arguably violating the Gag Order. How is this a fair trial? What happened to innocent until proven guilty? Here a press officer navigates some of the documents.
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