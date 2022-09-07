Irish Teacher Put in Jail for Refusing Compelled Speech -- Pronouns the Trojan Horse

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For refusing to use someone's chosen pronouns, an Irish teacher, Enoch Burke, was suspended from his school, and is now being sent to jail. That which they promised would never take place, enforcing compelled speech translating into jail time. In America we are fortunate enough to have the first amendment, which protects speech, but the blue state governors and left us everywhere are doing all they can to undermine does precept of our republic. https://nypost.com/2022/09/06/teacher-enoch-burke-jailed-over-trans-pronouns-flap/ -- story here #freespeech #censorship #compelledspeech MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there. Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4 send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers! YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more